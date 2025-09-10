Bigg Boss Telugu has returned with its ninth season, and the drama has already begun. Nagarjuna Akkineni is hosting this season, which has arrived with new personalities and plenty of surprise twists. With the combination of celebrities and ordinary people, the game has become more unpredictable than ever before. And in a shocking twist, the first week has already put nine contestants in the danger zone.

Celebrities & Commoners Under One Roof

This season features 15 contestants in total, out of which six are ordinary people who made it to the house after the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha. They are Kalyan Padala, Harita Harish, Demon Pavan, Srija Dammu, Priya Shetty, and Maryada Manish. Their entry has brought fresh energy and unpredictability into the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa)

On the other hand, the celebrity group has familiar names like Asha Saini (Flora Saini), Jabardasth Emmanuel, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Shrasti Verma, Rithu Chowdhary, Sanjjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Bharani Shankar, and Suman Setty. To make things even more interesting, the makers have introduced two separate houses this year, which is expected to double the drama and keep everyone on their toes.

Nomination Task Creates Tension

The first nomination round created plenty of chaos. Reports suggest that Sanjjana Galrani was directly nominated by the commoners. By the end of the process, nine names were announced for possible eviction. Those in danger are Rithu Chowdhary, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Suman Setty, Ramu Rathod, Asha Saini (Flora Saini), Sanjjana Galrani, Shrasti Verma, and Demon Pavan.

Bigg boss 1st week nomination list 1. Sanjana galrani

2. Rithu Chowdary

3. Tanuja

4. Immanuel

5. 5. Shrasty varma

6. Flora shaini

7. Ramu rathod

8.suman shetty

9. Demon pavan pic.twitter.com/p32w11xFnt — BIGGBOSS 9 TELUGU (@DreamSt63689777) September 9, 2025

With nine names up for eviction in just the first week, the pressure has already mounted. Viewers interested in voting to save contestants of their choice can do so via JioHotstar by clicking on the Vote Now feature within the application.

With feelings high and partnerships beginning to form, the next few weeks hold more shock and edge-of-the-seat moments. Fans are now waiting to know who will make it through this difficult first round and who will be voted out of the house.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Who Are The Confirmed Contestants This Year?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News