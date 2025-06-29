The Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will soon be arriving with its ninth season. And this time, the show has a major twist. Here’s all you need to know about the same as per the recent developments.

Show to be open for non-celebrities too

Yes, you heard that right. For the first time, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will allow commoners to participate in the show along with the celebrity contestants. The new announcement promo released by the makers saw host Nagarjuna saying that since the fans have always loved Bigg Boss Telugu, this time there is a return gift for them.

The return gift is the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. This time, the show will be open to everyone. It will be interesting to see commoners participate in the new season and spice up the entertainment level alongside the celebrities.

How can the commoners participate on the show?

The makers have also announced the process to participate in the show which is very simple and as follows:

Go to the site – bb9.jiostar.com. The applicant needs to enter their full name. The applicant needs to verify their correct mobile number. The applicant then has to upload an impactful 3-minute video stating why they deserve to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The applicant then has to accept the terms and conditions before submitting their video.

Who was the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

Actor Nikhil Maliyakkal had emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 last year in December. While he took home the winning trophy and the prize money, Gautam was the first runner-up of the show. On the other hand, Nabeel and Prerana emerged as the second and third runner-ups, respectively.

Take a look at the promo

