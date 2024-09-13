The reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 hosted by superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, has become a massive hit, attracting a large audience with its captivating content. The show recently achieved an incredible milestone of a cumulative 5.9 billion viewing minutes, making it one of the most-watched seasons in the show’s history.

Thrilled by the success, Nagarjuna went to social media to express his gratitude to fans. In a post on X, he mentioned the astonishing achievement: “5.9 billion minutes of record-breaking viewing. The power of entertainment. BIGGBOSSTELUGU8 just shattered records of viewing minutes and ratings.”

Hosting the show for the sixth consecutive season, Nagarjuna added that he feels honored to be part of such a successful show. He further encouraged fans to keep watching, promising more drama. excitement and memorable moments. He stated, “Feeling thrilled and honored to witness your love, which made Bigg Boss reach incredible new heights! We’re setting new standards in entertainment. Tune in for the drama, excitement, and unforgettable moments only on #BiggBossTelugu8.”

The Format and Success of Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 follows a familiar format where contestants are isolated inside a house, competing in various tasks to win a cash prize. Over the years, it has gained popularity due to the unpredictable nature of the game, the emotional outbursts, and unexpected twists.

Before Nagarjuna became the host, the show was initially hosted by actors Jr NTR and Nani. However, since Nagarjuna took over, he has brought a unique charm to the show, keeping viewers hooked. His presence as a host, combined with his ability to handle the drama and intense moments inside the house, has contributed greatly to the show’s continuing success.

Nagarjuna’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from hosting Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna is busy with other film commitments. He is set to appear in the upcoming movie Kubera alongside Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is expected to revolve around a homeless man who becomes a wealthy mafia figure. Nagarjuna’s role is rumored to be that of an officer who is assigned to track down Dhanush’s character though the full plot details have not yet been disclosed.

Additionally, Nagarjuna recently appeared in the film Naa Saami Ranga directed by Vijay Binni. This movie is an official adaptation of the Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose (2019). With the upcoming exciting projects lined up, Nagarjuna continues proving his versatility on television and the big screen.

