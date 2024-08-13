Mass 4K Re-Release: Can Nagarjuna Recreate Magic On The Big Screen Again?

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s fans are in for a big surprise as his blockbuster movie Mass is set to hit theatres once again. This film holds significant importance in Nagarjuna’s career because it was one of his highest-grossing movies when it was first released.

The makers have announced that Mass will re-release in theatres a day before Nagarjuna‘s 65th birthday. For those who may not know, Nagarjuna celebrates his birthday on August 29.

The announcement stated, “Mass 4K returns on August 28th on the occasion of KING @iamnagarjuna’s Birthday. Get ready to see our KING #AkkineniNagarjuna in his most electrifying mass avatar on the big screen.”

మాస్ అంటే దుమ్ము లేచిపోవాలి 🌪️💥#Mass4k returns on August 28th on the occasion of KING @iamnagarjuna‘s Birthday 🥳 Brace yourselves to experience our KING #AkkineniNagarjuna in his most electrifying mass avatar, on the big screen ❤️‍🔥#MassVasthunnadu 🔥#Mass4konAugust28th… pic.twitter.com/9PyPPH9sPL — Annapurna Studios (@AnnapurnaStdios) August 12, 2024



About Mass:

Mass is an action thriller film in the Telugu language directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Nagarjuna under his banner, Annapurna Studios. The film features Nagarjuna in the leading role, with Jyothika, Charmy Kaur, Raghuvaran, and Rahul Dev in supporting roles. It was a big hit due to its intense action sequences, engrossing storyline, and powerful performances.

The story revolves around Mass, an orphan with a strong bond with Aadi. While Aadi befriends Masa, a young boy without parents, a deep friendship forms between Masa and Aadi. Mass falls for Anjali, who is Satya’s daughter and a student at Ranga Rao College of Arts & Science (RRCAS). Satya is one of Vizag’s most notorious gangsters, while Anjali’s brother Seshu is equally dangerous. In an unexpected twist of fate, Seshu has Aadi killed to prevent their marriage.

Still mourning the loss of his friend Aadi, Mass assumes a new identity as Ganesh to infiltrate the criminal empire of Satya and Seshu for revenge. He defeats each member of the mafia, saving all evidence needed to prove his deeds before fighting against Seshu and ultimately reuniting with Anjali.

In addition to this re-release, Nagarjuna was last seen in the film Naa Saami Ranga. He is also preparing for his upcoming movie Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, where he will star alongside Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna.

Must Read: Murari 4K At The Worldwide Box Office (3 Days): Mahesh Babu Starrer Is Now 2nd Highest-Grossing South Re-Release Of All Time, Ghilli Is Unbeatable With A 291% Higher Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News