Nagarjuna has been grabbing headlines since his son Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala. As the Akkineni family welcomed the Made In Heaven actress, their combined net worth as a family is surely increasing. However, it was much higher when Samantha entered the family.

Nagarjuna’s 3754 Crore Family Net Worth In 2017

When Samantha entered the family, she raised the cumulative net worth of the Akkineni family with her individual 100 crore assets in 2017. However, the family’s cumulative worth dropped after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce. Currently, the family enjoys a worth of 3654 crore!

While Nagarjuna contributes the maximum share in his family’s combined worth, his sons Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also add many more crores to his already 3000+ crore individual worth. Now, as a new daughter-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala is joining the family, hopefully they will grow together further!

Akhil Akkineni’s Net Worth – 59 Crore

Naga Chaitanya‘s half-brother and son of Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, Akhil Akkineni, has accumulated an individual net worth of almost 59 crore! The rising Telugu star made his film debut in 2015, but his breakthrough came in 2021 with the rom-com Most Eligible Bachelor.

Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth – 154 Crore

The Laal Singh Chadha actor owns 161% higher net worth than his half-brother Akhil Akkineni, contributing a bigger share in the family’s combined worth. The actor charges a minimum 8 – 10 crore per project and owns a net worth of 154 crore.

Nagarjuna’s Net Worth – 3441 Crore

According to reports, the Bangarraju actor owns a net worth of $410 million, which amounts to almost 3441 crore. The actor owns many property in Mumbai and Hyderabad. His ancestral home at Jubilee Hills is valued at 50 crore while he owns another home worth 43 – 45 crore.

However, the family’s major income comes from Annapurna Studios, which was established in 1976 by Akkineni Nageshwara Rao. The property is spread over 22 acres and is situated in Banjara Hills.

While Nagarjuna inherited a lot from his father, his sons Akhil Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, and would-be daughter-in-law are heirs to an entire kingdom, it seems! Truly a royalty!

