After getting engaged to actor Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala has been a source of controversy on social media. However, instead of being a joyful period, it was marred by hatred as she fell victim to online trolls. Many users called her “homewrecker” and did not hesitate to compare her with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya’s ex-wife.

Within no time after posting her engagement pictures on her social media platform, there was an outburst of negativity from several users who felt that Samantha was a much better choice, Sobhita. It was common to come across comments like, “Samantha is far better than you” and “Samantha deserves better.” Others even went ahead accusing her of ruining a happy marriage while one user said, “Naga Chaitanya lost a diamond for this rusted metal,” and another added, “I’m unfollowing you because you broke someone’s happy home.”

This is similar to what happened when Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation three years ago, and she faced backlash on different online platforms. Back then, Samantha was blamed for everything, even having affairs and doing abortions while extorting money. The trolling got so bad that Samantha had to speak up about how the rumors only exacerbated the agony associated with ending her marriage through divorce in public forums.

Now, Sobhita Dhulipala is facing similar unwarranted criticism for a marriage that ended years ago. It’s important to remember that both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya made the decision to end their marriage and have since moved on with their lives. The public should do the same. Instead of assigning blame, people should respect their choices and allow everyone involved to live their lives free from unnecessary judgment.

