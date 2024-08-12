When Rashmika Mandanna Opened Up About Returning Home In Tears After Being Rejected

Rashmika Mandanna is now one of India’s most popular and successful actresses. She is admired not only for her versatile performances but also for her stunning beauty, stylish fashion choices, and warm, down-to-earth personality. However, her journey to stardom wasn’t always smooth.

In an interview with Baradwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus, Rashmika revealed that she faced several rejections in the early days of her career. At that time, she was even told that she didn’t have the “face of an actor,” which was incredibly disheartening for her.

Recalling those tough times, Rashmika Mandanna shared that she would often return home in tears after being rejected. She mentioned one particular film for which she auditioned repeatedly, only to be selected in the end. However, after undergoing 2-3 months of training, the project was cancelled. This was just one of many setbacks she encountered as she was rejected from 20-25 auditions, with people doubting her potential based on her appearance.

Despite these challenges, Rashmika’s determination never wavered. She expressed how she constantly strives to improve with each project she takes on. “The desire to get better with every film is always there in my mind. When I watch my movies, I often think, ‘I wish I could have done a better job,’” she confessed during the interview.

Rashmika’s perseverance has paid off, and today, she has a string of exciting projects lined up. One of the most anticipated is “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” the sequel to the hit film “Pushpa: The Rise,” directed by Sukumar. This action-packed drama is expected to be a major hit across India.

In addition to “Pushpa 2,” Rashmika is also set to appear in two major Bollywood films. She will share the screen with Vicky Kaushal in “Chhava” and Salman Khan in “Sikandar.” Interestingly, “Chhava” is scheduled to release on the same day as “Pushpa: The Rise,” creating a box office clash on December 6.

Rashmika is also part of Kubera, a film directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil in significant roles. This political drama revolves around Dhanush’s character, a homeless man from Dharavi who rises to become a mafia lord.

