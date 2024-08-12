Bheema Box Office Collection Day 3: Duniya Vijay’s Gangster Saga Crosses 11 Crore In Its Opening Weekend!

Duniya Vijay’s Bheema has created quite a stir in the Sandalwood industry. The film earned 3.5 crore on its first day and continued to attract more viewers over the weekend. Keep reading to know about Bheema’s opening weekend box office collections.

The film exposes the dark side of drug trafficking and unveils a different side of Bangalore. Focusing on realism, it dives into the gritty world of rowdyism while effectively blending elements of police and politics. Bheema has been well-received for its content and has performed impressively at the box office.

Released on August 9, Bheema premiered in over 400 theatres in Karnataka. The film garnered a phenomenal audience response, maintaining its house-full run in theatres. It made 3.9 crore on Friday, 3.4 crore on Saturday, and 3.8 crore on Sunday, totalling over 11.15 crore for the weekend.

The film’s impact extends beyond mere financial success. It has breathed new life into the Kannada film industry, drawing audiences back to cinemas after a lull period. The sight of ‘house full’ boards adorning theatres across the state is a testament to the film’s immense popularity.

Following Salaga’s success, Vijay has achieved another milestone with Bheema. In addition to his acting, Duniya Vijay has received praise for his direction. Duniya Vijay plays a gangster fighting drug lords. The film also features Ashwini, Kalyanee Raju, Black Dragon Majnu, Cockroach Sudhi, and Achyuth Kumar, among others. Bheema is directed by Duniya Vijay and produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda.

