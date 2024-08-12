Stree 2 is dominating the battle of Independence Day one-sidedly, and whenever it hits the box office, all predictions and projections will go for a toss. The buzz on the ground level is immense, and its tickets are being sold like hotcakes. On BookMyShow alone, the film sold 85,000 tickets on Sunday, which is a crazy scenario as there are still 3 days to go before the big release. Let’s find out how it has fared so far in advance booking!

When the announcement was made, the horror comedy, led by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, had good hype around it. The first installment, released in 2018, was a huge surprise hit of the year and enjoyed critical acclaim. So, the excitement was already there among audiences. The hype increased with the factor of Maddock Supernatural Universe coming into play. Further, the entertaining trailer turned out to be an icing on the cake. The result of all such factors could now be witnessed through impressive pre-sales.

As per BookMyShow, Stree 2 sold a whopping 85,000 tickets in the last 24 hours (Sunday), which just shows the buzz among audiences. However, this data is about the pre-sales of all days and isn’t restricted to day 1. Specifically talking about the opening day, the biggie has sold tickets worth 4.20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) across the nation. Soon, it will be hitting the milestone of 1.50 lakh tickets.

On its journey to clock a superb figure, Stree 2 has surpassed day 1 advance booking of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan (4.14 crores gross). Soon, it will cross the Hindi version of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (8.59 crores gross) and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (8.60 crores gross) to register the highest opening day advance booking for a Hindi film in 2024.

At its current pace, the Shraddha Kapoor starrer is aiming to comfortably hit the milestone of 10 crores gross. In terms of opening day collection, expect the unexpected, as the film might exceed early predictions of 25-30 crores start.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

