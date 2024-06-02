Shraddha Kapoor is one such rare actress who loves to stay away from the limelight and lets her work do all the talking. In the past, she has been a part of several successful films and has established herself as one of the leading actresses of Bollywood. However, speaking about her last 10 theatrical releases, the actress had a mixed bag of run at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Shraddha made her debut in 2010, so she has been in the Hindi film industry for over a decade now. Within this period, the actress has witnessed ups and downs, but lately, she has proved her commercial viability and has been a part of several box office winners. In the post-pandemic era, Shraddha has come up with just one film.

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor’s last 10 theatrical releases, she has tasted at the Indian box office with 4 films in the form of Chhichhore, Saaho (Hindi), Stree, and Half Girlfriend. There have been 5 failures in the form of Baaghi 3, Street Dancer 3D, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Haseena Parkar, and Ok Jaanu. The remaining film was an average affair in the domestic run.

Out of these 10 films, Chhichhore remains to the highest net grosser of Shraddha Kapoor with a domestic collection of 150.36 crores, and it was a hit. The lowest earner on the list is Haseena Parkar with 6.85 crores, and it was a theatrical flop.

Take a look at the box office collection of Shraddha Kapoor‘s last 10 films, along with their verdicts (in the order of newest to oldest):

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 146 crores (average) Baaghi 3 – 97.32 crores (losing) Street Dancer 3D – 75 crores (losing) Chhichhore – 150.36 crores (hit) Saaho – 149 crores (hit) Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 37.26 crores (losing) Stree – 129.67 crores (super-duper hit) Haseena Parkar – 6.85 crores (flop) Half Girlfriend – 60.28 crores (plus) Ok Jaanu – 23.05 crores (flop)

