Unlike 2023, 2024 has lacked big hits at the Indian box office so far. Yes, there have been surprises, but the collection of such films isn’t huge. The half of the year is already gone, and surprisingly, there are only a couple of Bollywood hit films. As far as super-hits are concerned, there’s no film on the list. However, if we consider Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films, Teja Sajja’s HanuMan is the only super-hit of the year so far. Keep reading to know more!

No big hits from Bollywood

Speaking about Bollywood releases, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter was the first big film of 2024. While it did earn over 200 crores in India, the collection wasn’t enough, considering the hefty cost of production. So, the film was a losing affair in its theatrical run. After this aerial action drama, there were several comparatively small films that turned out to be winners, but unfortunately, none of those films crossed returns of 150%.

Impressive success of HanuMan (Hindi)

Coming to the Hindi dubbed version of Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, the film was released on 12th January. Upon its arrival, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics and even enjoyed favorable response from the ticket-buying audience. As a result, an impressive collection of 50.76 crores was amassed at the Indian box office.

Box office returns of HanuMan (Hindi)

The valuation of the Hindi theatrical release was said to be 17 crores. So, against this value, HanuMan did a business of 50.76 crores in India, which equals an ROI (return on investment) of 33.76 crores. Calculated further, the Teja Sajja starrer’s returns stand at 198.58%.

With this, HanuMan remains to be the most profitable Hindi film at the Indian box office, in the first half of 2024. Shaitaan stands at 130.76% returns and Article 370 stands at 102.55%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

