It’s another moment to shine for Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The romantic sports drama enjoyed an impressive opening collection, thanks to Cinema Lovers Day. But what’s better is that the film has maintained its hold and welcomed a decent total on Saturday. Scroll below for the latest box office updates.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is a cricket-based film. The twist in the tale is that this time, a man is working hard to make his wife a successful sportsperson, unlike most usual plots where the woman backs her husband. The concept is fresh, and the audience is hailing it. Word of mouth has been positive so far, which will boost the film further.

Given there were no discounted prices on day 2, unlike Cinema Lovers Day on the opening day, Mr & Mrs Mahi accumulated good numbers on Saturday. There has been a growth of about 45% despite Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the Northern key markets.

The official numbers are out, and Mr & Mrs Mahi earned 4.65 crores on Saturday. This surges the overall two-day total to 11.50 crores. It is to be noted that it was a partially working Saturday. But despite that, the film managed to grow during the evening and night shows.

With little competition at the box office, the numbers are expected to massively grow today. It is now to be seen where the first-weekend total lands, in the case of this Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer.

Meanwhile, Mr & Mrs Mahi brought in 6.85 crores on the opening day. It turned out to be the highest-ever opener for Rajkummar Rao and the second-best for Janhvi Kapoor after Dhadak. The film also accumulated the highest earnings on Cinema Lovers Day so far in 2024.

