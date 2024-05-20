Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: Bollywood Stars Turn Out In Full Force To Cast Their Votes In Mumbai

Mumbai, the heart of Bollywood, witnessed a star-studded turnout at the polling booths as several top actors exercised their democratic rights. The presence of these celebrities not only added glamour to the voting process but also emphasized the importance of every vote.

Here are some of the notable stars who were seen casting their votes:

Superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the polling booth, drawing significant media attention and emphasizing the role of every individual vote.

Television actress Rupali Ganguly was seen casting her vote, reminding her fans of the importance of participating in the democratic process.

Zareen Khan arrived with her mother, both appearing enthusiastic about fulfilling their civic duty.

The ever-charming Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the polling booth, encouraging fans to vote with his presence.

The elegant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cast her vote, exemplifying her commitment to the democratic process.

Kiara Advani was seen at the polling station, urging young voters to participate in the elections.

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his wife Jaya Bachchan, made a notable appearance, underscoring the significance of voting.

R. Madhavan and his wife were all smiles as they cast their votes, promoting the importance of electoral participation.

Shraddha Kapoor, along with her family, was seen at the polling booth, highlighting the importance of voting as a family activity.

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, arrived with his family, setting a powerful example for his fans.

Karan Singh Grover and wife Bipasha Basu – The stylish couple, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu, cast their votes together, drawing attention to the elections.

Bobby Deol made a solo appearance at the voting center, showing his dedication to the democratic process.

Esha Deol, alongside her mother Hema Malini, turned heads at the polling station with their grace and poise.

The dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and his father Rakesh Roshan were seen casting their votes, emphasizing family values in civic duties.

Tiger Shroff, known for his action-packed roles, was spotted at the polling booth, promoting the cause of voting.

The power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, cast their votes together, captivating their fans with their unity.

Varun Dhawan arrived with his father, David Dhawan, to vote, reinforcing the importance of voting across generations.

The ever-youthful Anil Kapoor was seen at the polling station, reminding everyone that voting is ageless.

Khushi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor were present, marking their contribution to the electoral process.

Veteran actor Dharmendra made a dignified appearance to cast his vote, inspiring many with his dedication.

Vidya Balan, known for her impactful roles, was seen voting, encouraging others to follow suit.

The esteemed writer Salim Khan was spotted casting his vote, underscoring the role of every citizen in a democracy.

The talented Sanya Malhotra was seen at the polling booth, advocating for active participation in the elections.

Janhvi Kapoor cast her vote, urging her young fans to take part in shaping the future.

Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatile acting, made a statement by casting his vote, promoting the essence of democracy.

The turnout of these Bollywood stars not only highlighted their sense of responsibility but also served as a powerful reminder to their fans about the importance of voting.

