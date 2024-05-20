When Malaika Arora Called Salman Khan ‘The Ultimate S*x Symbol’, While Revealing That She Felt She Was Only Engaged To Arbaaz & Not Married!

Amidst the world of Glitz and Glamour, heartbreak, and divorces, the family can sometimes just be that family. And despite heartbreaks and cold relationships now, Malaika Arora will always have a love for the Khan-daan. And while she maintains her distance from them now, she was an active cheerleader for her ex-brother-in-law Salman Khan. Dabangg Khan has been considered a handsome actor, and his charms were talked about the most in the early 2010s. It turns out it wasn’t just fans who thought Salman was good-looking, but Malaika. An old video has resurfaced of Malika opening up about her good-looking family with Pooja Bedi, and she let it slip that she thinks Salman Khan is the ‘ultimate s*x symbol.’ Check out the throwback story here!

Malaika Arora will always be at the top of the list of some of the hottest celebrities in India. Still, according to Chaiya, Chaiya diva is the ultimate s*x symbol in the country. Her answer is Salman Khan.

Malaika claimed that Salman Khan was the male sex icon in Bollywood, but Arbaaz Khan was her eternal partner in an old interview with Pooja Bedi on her talk show.

When Pooja Bedi asked Malaika Arora, “Wh,o according to yo,u is one of the leading male sex symbols in the country?” Malaika replied, “I think, without a doubt, Salman Khan. I wouldn’t even bat an eyelid.” Arora continued, “For me, Arbaaz is my eternal man. To date, I think we’re just engaged. I don’t feel like we’re married or have a child. I still go through the same emotions as when I first met him. Salman Khan is the ultimate s*x symbol or the pin-up boy.”

While the video is a blast from the past, Malaika maintains a cordial relationship with Arbaaz as the two co-parent their son Arhaan.

In 2017, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora called it quits. Before divorcing, the couple was wed for 19 years. Malaika and Arbaaz have also moved past their split. Last year, Arbaaz tied the knot for the second time. In a private ceremony, he and Sshura Khan were married. Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor in the interim.

Salmaan Khan is also getting ready for his role as Sikander in AR Murgadoss.

