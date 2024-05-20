Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan’s ugly breakup has been one of the most disappointing and shocking fallouts, with explosive interviews and more. The whole industry, which was friends with the couple, had to choose a side, and Aish, in many of her interviews, expressed how she was sidelined. One of the friends who was sandwiched in this fallout was Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Bhansali cast Aish and Salman together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam after Kareena Kapoor Khan denied the offer to make her debut from this absolute gem of a film. But then unintentionally Bhansali gave Bollywood its most heartbreaking love story on-screen and off-screen!

Now, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan dated while shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and the two had an ugly fallout in 2001, which is a very well-known story. But what’s lesser known is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s friendship with the two that got sandwiched amidst their ugly breakup. He clearly had to choose a side, and he chose Salman, only to choose Aish a few years later.

In a candid confession on Koffee With Karan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed how his fallout with Aishwarya Rai happened because of a headline. A headline that said ‘Aishwarya Walked Out Of Bajirao Mastani’ – a film, that was being planned with Aish and Salman, initially.

The Heeramandi director revealed, “I was very hurt by the fact that Aishwarya was not being Mastani. For me, she is a central part of my work. So is my friendship with Salman. I was in a dilemma; I wanted to stand by her, too. We didn’t meet in the middle for one and a half years because she felt I was not a good enough friend to visit her in the hospital. But I wanted her to go home and rest, but I think in friendship, you should be able to express the fact that you are hurt.”

Aishwarya Rai graced the Koffee couch with Bhansali and revealed that she was in the hospital and she was also hurt that the filmmaker did not come to meet her, despite her being critically low on health for one and a half months.

Bhansali was hurt that Aish spoke to the press about walking out of Bajirao Mastani and did not consider speaking to him! However, they later sorted out the miscommunication.

