Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most savage stars this country has ever seen. He has never thought twice before saying things loud, things which should probably stay in her mind. However, the actress was ready to drop her two cents on anything and everything. More importantly, she always used to get away with all she said.

It was probably the age that saved Kareena’s attacks and digs, and everyone took her harsh truth bombs in spirit. This list of people included a stalwart like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who once irked our fiery Bebo.

In those times, once you irk Kareena Kapoor Khan, then lord save you ‘coz she turned an angry goddess spitting fire. Bhansali once had to face her wrath after he decided to replace the young diva with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas. The Jab We Met actress screen-tested for the role, and while she was sure of getting the film, Bhansali eventually dropped her, not fully satisfied with her appearance for Paro of his vision.

In an interview with Indya.com, the Jaane Jaan actress said, “Sanjay Bhansali is a confused director. He is a person who does not stand by his word. He doesn’t have any morals and principles in life. Tomorrow, even if he is the next Raj Kapoor or Guru Dutt, and my films don’t do well and if I’m a flop actress, I will still not ever work with him. I don’t react this way just because I’m not doing his movie but because he has no ethics.”

The actress expressed her anger over getting dropped from the film and revealed that it was Bhansali who kept nagging her to take the part in the first place. She revealed, “Even for Devdas, he was the one who insisted that I was the ideal actress for his film. Sanjay had signed me for the film, after which I did the photo-shoot for him. And then he tells me that he is taking someone else. She further said, “His movie never inspired me, because I’m not cut out to play Paro from any angle. I’m too young to play that role.”

Kareena did not stop dropping the firebombs. She shared how the Bajirao Mastani filmmaker has been chasing her for the past few films. The Chameli actress revealed, “Even earlier, for Khamoshi, he had pressurized me to do that film. Then he ran behind me for seven months to do Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He sent Salman to my sister to ask me to do his film. I was just not interested; for me he was a nobody. Also, I wasn’t interested in films then. But I believe that every devil gets his due. I was upset initially, but the day after I was told I’m not in Sanjay’s film, both Karan Johar and Subhash Ghai called me to do their films. And Sanjay is not a patch on both these filmmakers.”

Well, that is fierce and fiery Bebo for you. Calling a spade a spade. However, she was absolutely correct about looking too young to play Paro, perhaps the reason Sanjay Leela Bhansali might have replaced her and perhaps a thing she must have understood and accepted with maturity and grace over the years.

We hope to see her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s world for sure. Maybe someday, who knows!

