Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s love story attracts readers’ attention for all the reasons possible. From their dating phase to marriage to having two beautiful kids to their nasty divorce and living their separate but amicable lives, nothing is new to their fans. However, did you know Saif and Amrita didn’t have a physical relationship for a month after they confessed their love for each other after their first date? Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

For the unversed, Saif, after divorcing Amrita, married Kareena Kapoor Khan and is now living a happy married life with her and their two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. But the Omkar actor still shares a beautiful bond with his kids, Sara and Ibrahim, with Amrita.

When Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh had appeared in the popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the ex-couple had talked about their first date and how Saif Ali Khan was left surprised to see Amrita without makeup. The actor had said, “When I went over for dinner at her place, she was taking off her makeup, which was a terribly discouraging sight. But she was just like, ‘yeah that’s me,’ and I was like, you know, that’s it.” He fell for his true beauty and the rest is history!

Saif Ali Khan further explained how they had kissed after that incident for the first time and added, “After we kissed, I said ‘I love you’ and she told me ‘I love you too’ which later on she said she was lying but at that moment it felt real. And then I never left the house. I used to sleep in another room and we never had a physical relationship for a month.”

Check out the full interview here

Well, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s love story will never be less than a film! What do you think? Let us know.

