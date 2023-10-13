The three Khans of Bollywood, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, are three of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry. While Shah Rukh Khan impressed fans with Pathaan and Jawan, Salman left Bhaijaan fans asking for more with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On the other hand, Aamir Khan fans are excited as the actor recently announced his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par. While fans wait for new updates from the Khans, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has worked with all three actors, recently spoke about Salman, SRK, and Aamir in an interview.

The Omkara actress has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in multiple films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ra One, and Don amongst others. The actress has worked with Salman in Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Kyon Ki, while with Aamir, she has appeared in films like 3 Idiots, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Talaash.

Speaking about the three Khans, Kareena Kapoor Khan, in an interview, said, “Salman always relies on his persona, his personality, his super duper stardom. Aamir is very focused. He just becomes that character. He gets obsessed and only thinks about his work.”

Further talking about Shah Rukh Khan‘s back-to-back box office success, she added, “(He is) The Shah of cinema in general. The emperor, the conqueror, everything that people have been saying, I think is less for Shah Rukh.”

In the same interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about working with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and called him ‘one of the finest artists.’ Kareena has worked with Saif in films like Tashan and Kurbaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently prepping for the release of his next film, Dunki. The SRK-starrer is set for a December release.

Salman Khan is also super busy with projects. He will be shooting for Bigg Boss 17 and is also working on Tiger 3. The film will have a special SRK-Salman scene, and fans are excited.

Aamir Khan will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, and as per reports, he has already started working on his character. A Latest media report also claimed that Genelia D’Souza has been roped in as the female lead.

