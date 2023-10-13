Being a celebrity is not a walk in the park. As a celeb, you are constantly scrutinized, judged, and talked about. Many netizens also forget to distinguish between appreciating their favorite stars and crossing boundaries. We have seen many instances when fans have gone overboard and made their favorite stars uncomfortable. Recently, Ananya Panday was made uncomfortable at an award function by a male fan, and the video has now gone viral.

Ananya Panday wore a gorgeous strapless black gown as she attended an award function night in Mumbai. Many others, including Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, were seen attending the fun award night.

In the video that is going viral, Ananya can be seen heading towards the award venue when a male fan approaches her for a selfie. He, however, touches her arm to seek attention. The Dream Girl 2 actress looked visibly uncomfortable. She kept her calm and moved on without paying attention to the man.

Soon, many netizens commented on the video which was shared on Voompla’s Instagram handle. People pointed out that Ananya looked visibly uncomfortable. While one wrote, “Wow, she looks visibly uncomfortable by his touch😢,” another netizen wrote, “I haven’t seen any film of this girl still among all the star kids she looks the best, and I also feel that she is pushed a lot into all these glamorous dresses. She doesn’t look comfortable with them.”

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Earlier this year, Salaam Venky actress Aahana Kumra had a similar experience when a fan invaded her personal space.

She told HT about the experience and said, “I agreed for a picture, but I was like, ‘Sorry, you can’t touch me.’ It was kind of weird. Being public figures who have our lives out in the open on social media, people think we are so accessible, as they see us almost every day. Sometimes, the lines get blurred. They think that they know us, but we don’t know them. I feel like there has to be a boundary maintained.”

