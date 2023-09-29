Janhvi Kapoor made her big Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak and left fans impressed with her gorgeous looks and acting skills. She is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter. 6 years down the line, the Mili actress has established her name in Bollywood, however the journey was not as easy as it may look. Janhvi has had her share of bullying, has been crticised because of her looks and even made fun of back in school. Why? Read on!

In a recent interview, the Roohi actress revealed that her pictures were taken without consent since she was 10 years old. She spoke about how pictures where she did not look very groomed did to her reputation in school.

Janhvi Kapoor in an interview with Newslaundry revealed, “It has always been a part of my life. The cameras have always been around. In our childhood, it was like we would go out. And people, with or without consent, took pictures of me and my sister.”

She recalled an incident where she entered the computer lab of her school when she was in class 4 and her pictures were on everyone’s screens. The actress said that the pictures didn’t make her popular, instead it made everyone make fun of her. She said, “My friends looked at me differently, they poked fun at me for not getting waxed.”

Janhvi Kapoor further revealed that she found her morphed pictures on many p*rnographic sites. She added, “People see these manipulated images and assume they’re real. That deeply concerns me.”

Janhvi was last seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Bawaal.

