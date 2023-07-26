Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal created a load of ‘bawal’ just after its release last week by referring today’s relationships to the Auschwitz holocaust during World War II. The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari, faced a lot of backlash for that, and now the lead star Varun has opened up on the matter and draws a comparison with the ongoing Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita row.

For the unversed, the dialogue mouthed by Janhvi in the film – “Har rishta apne-apne Auschwitz se guzarta hai…”, has sparked controversy, and the netizens slammed the makers for being insensitive. The film has been getting mixed reviews, along with some negative ones, for this particular reason as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bawaal lead, Varun Dhawan, in an interview with Pinkvilla, has opened up about the criticism it has been facing for the Auschwitz reference in the film. The actor said, “I’m not new to criticism. My films Judwaa, Main Tera Hero, and ABCD2, have been criticized, which is totally cool. I respect the criticism. What I don’t understand like how Sir (Nitesh Tiwari) said that it’s a context and the protagonist is from Lucknow, and it’s showing that the character, which is Ajju Bhaiya, is initially a tone-deaf character.”

Varun Dhawan continues, “This is how it has been shown, and it’s not showing the character as a hero but as a negative. That’s why all the praise is coming for the character that a hero for the first time gets to do a negative character. So the character is supposed to be negative. So the way Nisha (Janhvi’s character) will explain him in a way that he should understand.”

vFurther speaking on the Bawaal Auschwitz controversy, the actor also said, “Secondly, I respect everyone’s opinions, and everyone has a right to have an opinion. Some people got triggered and sensitive about this, but I don’t understand where that sensitivity or the trigger goes when they watch an English film. They are allowed to do and show everything, and you will find that in a correct way.” While speaking about the controversy around his film, he also spoke about the ongoing Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita row.

He said, “I know people who felt very triggered after watching the small scene from a recently released film, but it’s a scene that is very important to our culture and our country, but that is okay for you. So where does the criticism go, then? But with us, you wanna get personal. You cannot have a different yardstick to measure everyone, and it should be the same. There is no need for judging films this way.”

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal skipped a theatrical release and directly released on Amazon Prime on the 21st of July.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Kabir Bedi Recalled His Open Marriage With Protima Gupta Caused Him Anxiety, Lack Of Intimacy & Loneliness, “Parveen Babi Filled That Void,” He Said

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News