Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most successful and famous couples in Bollywood. The couple shares a daughter named Raha and appeared for the screening of Alia’s upcoming biggie, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which also stars Ranveer Singh as the male lead. Their public appearance didn’t sit well with the netizens, who are now trolling the couple on social media and dropping bizarre comments on Instagram. Scroll below to take a look!

Alia is one of the most followed actresses on social media, with over 78 million followers on Instagram. The actress is making headlines for her fashionable movie promotional wardrobe, where she has worn such pretty chiffon sarees, and fans are going gaga over it.

Now talking about her latest appearance, Alia Bhatt looked stylish as she appeared with her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening. The couple twinned in black and looked stylish than ever.

Take a look at their video below:

Reacting to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ranbir ko dekh ke clear pata chalta hai wo interested nhi hai formality ke liye aaya hai”

Another user commented, “Don’t know why but there seems to be no chemistry between the two . They both seem so indifferent to each other . Ma”

A third commented, “Kya kya karna padtha hai biwi keliye”

What do you think about netizens trolling Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for their latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

