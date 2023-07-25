Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances, and we love their mushy posts on social media. On to the series of new events, the lovely husband and wife duo was spotted in the city where Kat looked a vision in white donning a short dress and walking hand-in-hand with her actor husband Vicky, and netizens are now reacting to their video while dragging Salman Khan in comments. Scroll below to watch!

Katrina and Vicky enjoy a huge fan following on social media and often share pictures with each other. Recently, Kat celebrated her birthday with her husband in the Maldives, and Vicky gave a glimpse of it on his Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

Now talking about their latest appearance in the city, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif walked hand-in-hand for the screening of Karan Johar’s upcoming biggie, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the supporting cast.

Returning to the topic, Katrina Kaif was a vision to watch in a short white dress, and Vicky Kaushal was dressed casually, and the couple looked terrific as usual. Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to their video on social media, a user commented, “Salman ka Faiyda uthha ke bahut log aage badhe hai…sahi baat hai to like comments 👉👉”

Another user commented, “bhi koi nahi bol raha hai,yeh dono public mein aise haath pakad ke chal rahe hai 😂😂”

A third commented, “Vicky nahla dhula do yaar, Katrina ke saamne to aur hi ganda dikhta hai 🤮”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Vick and Kat for their latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

