Since morning, an old video of Anushka Sharma has been doing the rounds of social media. The clip goes back to the time when she had appeared on Koffee With Karan along with Ranveer Singh during the release of ‘Band Baajaa Baarat’. However, a small clip of Anushka revealing that she was told she’s not pretty enough’ has emerged and it is followed by Rani Mukerji’s old video of her calling her ‘not drop-dead gorgeous.’

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Anushka Sharma revealed, “I was on the fourth floor, in Aditya Chopra’s office. He just said, ‘Listen, I have a lot of belief in your talent. I think you are a very talented actress but I don’t think you are very good-looking. You’re not the most good-looking girl, so you have to make sure that you work really hard. You’re on for Taani.”

The clip further moves to Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma’s interview years later, where Rani is heard telling her, “You became an actor, you auditioned for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and I remember seeing the audition and saying, “Look at the spark that this girl has.” You weren’t the most prettiest girl. Looking at you I wouldn’t say you were drop dead gorgeous. But there was something in your performance and personality that was so vibrant and so lovely.”

Well, the collage of both the videos hasn’t gone down well with the netizens as they are bashing the Chopra couple for feeding insecurities into her..

A user wrote, “The film industry is indeed very TOXIC,” while another said, “So disturbing to hear this. Apalling and shocking. The same influential people who do campaigns for positivity and empowerment love to play with and make profit from others insecurities.”

A third netizen wrote, “I disrespectfully disagree with them.” While fourth one said, “Anushka to fir bhi bach gayi! But these chopras destroyed both – Vaani kapoor’s face and career!”

Meanwhile, further speaking about facing rejections, Anushka Sharma told KJo, “I used to think I am very, very good-looking. Like, ‘Haan, haan, aise toh main bhi lag sakti hoon.’ If I just have the right make-up and right hair and all that. It’s only after I met Aditya Chopra that I saw myself on the monitor for the first time while shooting… I was in the dulhan ka joda (bridal attire). I saw myself the first time on screen and I was like, ‘He is right. I am not that good-looking’.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this video? Do let us know

