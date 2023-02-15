Streaming giant Netflix on the occasion of Valentine’s Day released a docu-series The Romantics, which celebrates the legacy of veteran filmmaker Yash Raj Chopra. The series has four episodes and it also features Aditya Chopra, in his first-ever onscreen interview. In the series, he has shared his take on nepotism and we somewhat agree with him. Scroll below to read the details.

Aditya Chopra is one of the most successful filmmakers in Bollywood. He has launched many phenomenal talents, who went on to become stars. He recently addressed the nepotism debate, which has been a thorny issue for Bollywood for the past five years. Ever since Kangana Ranaut talked about it on Koffee With Karan, it remained one of the most discussed topics ever. Aditya gave the example of his brother and said it’s only the audience who decides whom they want to watch.

Talking about the subject of nepotism, producer Aditya Chopra said, “One of the things that people tend to ignore, is that every person who comes from a privileged background- everyone is not successful. I can articulate it without mentioning other people. I can just articulate it by mentioning my own family. My brother is an actor, and he is not a very successful actor. Here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He is the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF that has launched newcomers, we could not make him a star. Why could we not do it for our own.”

He further added, “The bottom line is, only an audience can decide ‘I like this person, I want to see this person’. No one else. Yes. If you are born into a film family, there is no doubt that there could be an easier into getting an audition or a break. But it stops there.”

For the unversed, Aditya Chopra’s younger brother Uday Chopra made his acting debut in the year 2000 with the romantic drama Mohabbatein. The film was directed by Aditya and was produced by his father Yash Raj Chopra. Later, the actor appeared in a couple of films and earned acclaim when he played Tapori Ali in Dhoom.

Well, we agree with Aditya Chopra that the audience is the king, and only they decide whom they want to watch. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

