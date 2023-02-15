Fans couldn’t keep calm when they heard Sidharth Malhotra and his wife Kiara Advani will be seen not in 1 but multiple films together. It was said that the couple has signed a 3-film deal with Karan Johar, which is one the lines of Badrinath franchise. But looks like there were nothing but mere rumours. Scroll below for more details!

It was Karan who bought Kiara and Sidharth together with his production Shershaah. It was on the sets of this film that their love blossomed. They were reportedly friends before but it was in 2019 when the cupid’s bow struck them! So it only made sense for the couple to reunite for their cupid KJo again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, insiders from Dharma Productions have now rubbished these rumours in a conversation with the Times of India. They said, “Sid and Kiara are very close to Karan Johar. He doesn’t need to bind them in any contract. All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he offers them. The couple never discussed money or contracts with Karan before they were married. Why should they do so now?”

In addition, the development got in touch with Karan Johar who broke his silence on the rumours and responded, “Not at all!” Well, it looks like our dreams of a 3-film deal starring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have now turned into a wish all over again!

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra has a lot to look forward to. He will be next seen in Yodha, which also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Apart from that, there’s Rohit Shetty directed Indian Police Force which is a web series and also stars Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi amongst others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Deepika Padukone Revealed Having ‘Amazing Babies’ & ‘Living’ With Vin Diesel While Addressing Their Dating Rumours, Leaving Everyone In Splits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News