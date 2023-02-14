Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adored couples in the Hindi film industry. After secretly dating for over six years, the couple tied the knot in 2018 in a private affair in Italy. However, long before the Pathaan actress got hitched, she once revealed she already had “amazing babies” with her co-actor Vin Diesel, but only in her head.

Apart from Bollywood, the 37-year-old also has a feather of a Hollywood film in her hat. In 2017, Padukone starred opposite Vin Diesel in the action thriller XXX: Return Of Xander Cage. While the movie did not win hearts, Padukone and Diesel’s chemistry did grab a lot of headlines.

During her debut appearance on the world-famous talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in 2017, Deepika Padukone opened up about her experience of working on a movie with Vin Diesel. She revealed how she got the part in the film and hinted at an ongoing chemistry with the Fast & Furious lead. When the show host asked her if there was any romance between her and Diesel while referring to a photo, Deepika responded, “Well, there is no smoke without fire!”

However, Deepika Padukone soon confirmed that it was all in her head. She further talked about an imaginary life with Diesel and having his babies and said, “I mean in my head I think we are together and we have this amazing chemistry. We live together and we have these amazing babies! But it’s all in my head,” she added. Further in the conversation, Deepika denied having a crush on Diesel.

Back in 2017, Deepika Padukone was dating her now-husband Ranveer Singh. The two met on the sets of their 2013 film RamLeela and reportedly soon hit it off. While they kept their relationship a secret, they were often spotted together in Mumbai.

