Vin Diesel, who rose to fame for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, is now gearing up for his upcoming release Fast X. However, in an interview, Vin Diesel talked about how it has been quite a task off-screen for the writers to come up with plots and twists but still its easier than coming up with mythological stories. Now, netizens have been reacting to his statement as they noticed him taking an indirect comparison with Fast & Furious and Lord of the Rings.

The Fast and Furious franchise is expanding, making it to the 10th venture, with every new instalment. The franchise has always received positive reactions from the audience. Being one of the fan-favourite franchises, F&F has crossed the billion-dollar mark at the box office.

In an interview with Variety, when Vin Diesel was asked about what is hard in making an action film franchise, does it hurt his back, the actor responded jokingly that it does. Further sharing what is more difficult in making a film franchise like Fast & Furious, Vin shared, “You know what gets harder? The work off-screen. The thinking, the expanding… there’s a reason why Tolkien stopped writing after a while because it’s so hard to continue mythologies. Nobody thinks about it in that context, but it’s real.”

Taking an indirect comparison between Fast & Furious and Lord of the Rings, Vin Diesel mentioned that this is the reason by J.R.R. Tolkien has stopped writing Lord of the Rings’ plots after 3 instalments as it is quite tough to write mythological plots and along with it, the franchise is also losing the prime fanbase. For the unversed, Fast & Furious is one of the longest-running film franchises in Hollywood as the first film came out back in 2001. Since then, the films have grossed quite a lot at the box office.

After DiscussingFilm shared the news on their Twitter handle, netizens have started to react to the same. While one wrote hilariously, “Ah yes everyone’s two favorite mythologies LOTR and Fast and the Furious.”

Vin Diesel says he relates to why J.R.R. Tolkien stopped writing ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS’: “It's so hard to continue mythologies. No one thinks about it in that context.” (Source: @Variety) pic.twitter.com/0DXTscBMPQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 10, 2023

Another comment can be read as, “comparing fast and furious to lord of the rings LMAO nobody is forcing you to keep making these movies”

comparing fast and furious to lord of the rings LMAO nobody is forcing you to keep making these movies — Craig (@CS11__) February 10, 2023

A third one wrote, “dude is comparing lord of the rings to fast and furious”. Another one tweeted with a meme, “Thanos should’ve killed all of us.”

WHAT pic.twitter.com/rQ5MhMyu2y — angieboi in trying his best era🧉 (@contri_) February 10, 2023

ummmm… one (LOTR) is a singular story … a great epic tale … one long adventure that has an ENDING… it's not a chronicled series. the other (FATF) is a money chasing franchise. they are not the same — My Backpack has Jets (@CowboyPunk) February 10, 2023

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know your opinion about Vin Diesel’s indirect comparison between Fast & Furious and Lord of the Rings!

