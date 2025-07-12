Mohanlal is enjoying the success of his recent theatrical release Thudarum and the re-release of his 2007 film Chotta Mumbai. Sivakarthikeyan, on the other hand, is also riding high on the massive success of Amaran. So, the news of both stars teaming up for a Kollywood project is naturally buzzworthy, especially since rumours about such a collaboration have been circulating for a while now.

The project is being helmed by director Vinayak Chandrasekaran. With Sivakarthikeyan on board, the makers have approached Mohanlal to play the role of Sivakarthikeyan’s father. Mohanlal, too, has reportedly agreed to be part of the film.

Then why the expected delay?

Currently, Sivakarthikeyan has two projects nearing completion, Madharasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, and Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. After completing these two, he was preparing to begin work on the project with Mohanlal, directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran. However, according to 123 Telugu, the collaboration may not happen anytime soon, as Mohanlal is tied up with other commitments. As a result, Sivakarthikeyan has reportedly decided to pursue another project with director Venkat Prabhu. That said, none of this information has been officially confirmed.

Box Office Performance: Amaran vs Thudarum

As reported earlier the box office performance of Thudarum and Amaran, Amaran is the clear winner in terms of raw figures. It managed a worldwide gross of 341.52 crores, whereas Thudarum earned 237.76 crores. That means Amaran collected 103.76 crores more than Thudarum from its theatrical run. You can currently stream Thudarum on Jio Hotstar and Amaran on Netflix.

Mohanlal and Sivakarthikeyan: What Are Their Next Projects?

Sivakarthikeyan’s next release is Madharasi, which is expected to hit the silver screen on September 5, 2025. This A.R. Murugadoss directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Next up for Mohanlal is Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The film also features Sangeetha, Siddique, Malavika Mohanan, Baburaj, and Sangeeth Prathap. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 28, 2025.

