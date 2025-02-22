Sivakarthikeyan’s last theatrical release, Amaran, was a massive hit, so you would think he would hike his salary for his next film, Parasakthi. But, according to IndiaGlitz Tamil, that’s not the case. Instead of a fixed paycheck, he’s opting for a profit-sharing model, meaning he’ll get a cut of the profits after the film’s release. It’s a risky move, but clearly, he’s confident.

Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, is currently being filmed in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest that the film’s budget has crossed INR 200 crores. Jayam Ravi (Ravi Mohan) is set to play the antagonist, while Sreeleela takes on the female lead. Atharvaa also has a key role in the film, with music composed by GV Prakash.

According to unconfirmed reports, the film’s plot is set in the mid-to-late 1960s and follows a college student fighting against the imposition of Hindi and related agitations. The writing credits go to the director herself, along with Ganeshaa, Arjun Nadesan, Madhan Karky, and Shan Karuppusamy.

The cinematography is handled by Ravi K. Chandran, while Aakash Baskaran and Dev Ramnath produce the film under the banner of Dawn Pictures.

After wrapping up Parasakthi, Sivakarthikeyan will move on to his next project, Madharasi, directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

