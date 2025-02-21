Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa has undeniably left a huge mark on Indian cinema. Pushpa: The Rise (2021) introduced audiences to the world of Pushpa Raj, portrayed brilliantly by Allu Arjun. The sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), has taken the franchise to greater heights with its intense storytelling and great performances. Allu Arjun, known for his remarkable screen presence and bold choices, once again left fans stunned with his portrayal of Pushpa Raj, particularly during the Gangamma Jathara sequence, where his character dons a saree.

Sukumar, celebrated for his unconventional narratives, pushed boundaries by incorporating this bold scene. Initially, the concept seemed difficult, even to a seasoned actor like Allu Arjun. However, the saree-clad Pushpa has become one of the most iconic moments in the franchise.

After a bit of fear, Allu Arjun knew that Jathara scene will become the USP of Pushpa

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter Inida, Allu Arjun shared his reaction when Sukumar first suggested the idea of the Gangamma Jathara sequence. The actor candidly admitted, “When he initially told me, I was scared. That was the first reaction.” This stemmed from the unique and daring nature of the scene. “We had finished a very macho photoshoot, and he said, ‘It’s not working.’ Then he said, ‘I want you to wear a sari, dress like a lady,’” Allu Arjun revealed.

While the initial idea was intimidating, it soon evolved into a creative exploration. The team started sketching out concepts, and gradually, Arjun embraced the vision. “First, there was fear, and then there was exploration,” he said. As the concept matured, it became evident that this sequence would not only be a challenge but also a defining moment for the film. Allu Arjun explained that Sukumar’s intent was to retain the inherent strength of Pushpa Raj even while dressed in a saree. “Even if he’s dressed in a sari, he has to look very, very macho. The alpha-ness should not be lost,” he stated.

When asked how he maintained the alpha-ness, he said, “Alpha-ness is in the mind. You can’t take the alpha-ness away. That’s an inherent trait.” Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered box office records, with this scene being hailed as a cinematic masterpiece.

