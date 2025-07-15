SSMB29 is one of the most awaited film projects in India, mainly due to the talent involved in the project, including director SS Rajamouli, actors Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and composer M M Keeravani, just to name a few. The wait has been tough for many fans, but the news is that this wait is expected to grow. The next phase of production, which was supposed to begin this month in Kenya, is now likely on hold, according to Telugu 360.

What Is The Issue With The Kenya Shooting Location Of SSMB29?

According to The New York Times, tensions have been building for several years in Kenya over the government’s financial management and corruption. Thousands of people have clashed with the police, and at least 38 people have been killed, including two children, just last week. A few weeks before that, 16 others were killed.

What Is Next For SSMB29?

The arrangements for the Kenyan schedule were made two months ago, but considering the unfavourable situation, it is being reported that SS Rajamouli, along with the team, has decided to halt production and look for another location. It is unlikely that the shoot will begin this week. Other African countries like Tanzania and South Africa are on the list, and the new location is likely to be decided soon, with schedules to be planned accordingly.

The Replacement of A Long-Time Collaborator

For SSMB29, SS Rajamouli has parted ways with his long-time cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar, who has worked alongside him on projects like RRR, Eega, the Baahubali franchise, Magadheera, and others. Senthil has been replaced by cinematographer P S Vinod. According to reports, Rajamouli himself made the decision.

