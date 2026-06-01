The Marathi film industry is having an absolutely sensational run at the ticket windows, proving once again that high-concept storytelling backed by rooted cultural themes will always find immense love from the audience. Led by the powerhouse performer Pravin Tarde, the highly anticipated spiritual-drama sequel Deool Band 2 has taken the box office by storm.

The film has turned out to be an absolute goldmine, churning out profits of more than 300%. The film is now the second most profitable Marathi film of 2026. However, the real question is – Can it climb up the ladder and claim the ultimate crown of glory at Number 1?

Deool Band 2 Box Office

Mounted on a reported budget of 10 crore, Deool Band 2 has earned almost 44 crore at the box office in 10 days, hitting 340% return on investment, securing a Super Hit verdict for itself.

Will It Beat The Most Profitable Marathi Film Of 2026?

The most profitable Marathi film of 2026, currently, is Krantijyoti Vidyalaya with 583.75% return on investment. To bridge the gap and snatch the No. 1 position, Deool Band 2 needs to raise its profit percentage by another 243.75%.

Deool Band 2 needs to pull in an additional 24.38 crore in India, which would take its cumulative domestic total to 68.38 crore, claiming the spot for the most profitable Marathi film of the year!

Check out the most profitable Tamil films of 2025, along with their reported budgets, net box office collection in India, profits, and verdicts.

Krantijyoti Vidyalaya: 4 crore | 27.35 crore | 583.75% | Super Duper Hit

Deool Band: 10 crore | 44 crore | 340% | Super Hit

Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?: 3 crore | 9 crore | 200% | Super Hit

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 16: Just 1.59 Crore Away From Enter Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News