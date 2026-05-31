Mohanlal led Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3 is now chasing a century at the Indian box office. While the early reviews were mixed, Jeethu Joseph’s directorial brought in impressive footfalls during its first week. But the following week began on a slow note. Scroll below for the day 10 collection!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected 5.05 crore net on day 10. It witnessed a 17% drop on the second Saturday. The jump should have been higher, considering it was the leading choice of the audience. But amid the mixed word of mouth, there has also been competition from Dridam, Kattalan, and Athiradi.

The cumulative total in India has reached 91.30 crore net, across all languages. Including GST, the gross total stands at 107.73 crore. The Malayalam crime thriller is made on a reported budget of 45-50 crore. It is all set to emerge as a box office hit in the next two days.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Day 1 – 15.85 crore

Day 2 – 11.05 crore

Day 3 – 13.7 crore

Day 4 – 13.85 crore

Day 5 – 7.7 crore

Day 6 – 6.5 crore

Day 7 – 6.65 crore

Day 8 – 6.5 crore

Day 9 – 4.30 crore

Day 10 – 5.05 crore

Total – 91.30 crore

Set to surpass 2018

Drishyam 3 is currently the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Today, it will officially beat 2018 and take over the 6th spot. Post that, it will chase the 200 crore mark and compete with L2: Empuraan to become Mohanlal’s second highest grosser at the domestic box office.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Vaazha 2 – 129.42 crore Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 45-50 crore

India net: 91.30 crore

India gross: 107.73 crore

ROI: 41.3-46.3 crore

Verdict: Plus

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