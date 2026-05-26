After a disappointment with Pallichattambi, Tovino Thomas has delivered a success in 2026. Malayalam action comedy Athiradi has entered the safe zone at the Indian box office. However, it has also slipped among the top 10 Mollywood grossers of 2026. Scroll below for the detailed day 12 report!

Athiradi Box Office Collection Day 12

According to Sacnilk, Athiradi collected 57 lakh at the Indian box office on day 12. It maintained a decent hold, with a 40% drop from the second Friday to 95 lakh. Drishyam 3 has taken over the maximum show count, but the momentum has been decent so far.

The cumulative total in India has reached 32.47 crore net, which is about 38.31 crore in gross earnings. Tovino Thomas’ last release, Pallichattambi, could earn only 12.29 crore in its lifetime. In comparison, his latest action comedy has accumulated 164% higher collection in 12 days.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 28.15 crore

Day 9: 95 lakh

Day 10: 1.25 crore

Day 11: 1.53 crore

Day 12: 57 lakh

Total: 32.47 crore

4th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026

Athiradi has managed to surpass the domestic collection of Patriot, but Drishyam 3 has now climbed up the ladder among the top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood films of 2026. Tovino Thomas starrer will likely conclude its run at the 4th spot, behind Aadu 3.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore Drishyam 3: 61.8 crore* Aadu 3: 51.12 crore Athiradi: 32.47 crore Patriot: 31.65 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 25.55 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore Pallichattambi: 12.29 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 8.45 crore

Athiradi Box Office Summary Day 12

Budget: 30 crore

India net: 32.47 crore

ROI: 6.66%

India gross: 38.31 crore

Overseas gross: 24.65 crore

Worldwide gross: 62.96 crore

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