Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, is witnessing a stable run at the Indian box office. Despite massive competition, Vivek Soni’s directorial has swiftly passed the first Monday test. Scroll below for the day 4 report!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the official update, Chand Mera Dil earned 2.25 crore on day 4. It enjoyed a strong hold, compared to the opening day collection of 3.31 crore. There’s competition from Bhooth Bangla, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, among other releases, but it is among the leading choices of cine-goers.

The total earnings in India have reached 14.72 crore net, which is about 17.36 crore in gross collection. It is now aiming to surpass Lakshya‘s debut release, Kill (24.95 crore net), and become his highest-grossing film.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 3.31 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 5.01 crore

Day 4: 2.25 crore

Total: 14.72 crore

Discounted Tuesday to help boost collection today!

On Monday, the makers of Chand Mera Dil offered BOGO tickets, which worked very much in their favor. Word of mouth is positive, especially among Gen Z and college-goers, which is leading to growing interest with every passing day. Even social media is flooded with reactions and edits around the romantic drama. Another good day is on the cards for the Ananya Panday co-starrer, as tickets will be available at discounted prices today.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 14.72 crore

India gross: 17.36 crore

More about the romantic drama

Chand Mera Dil was released in theatres on May 22, 2026. It is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

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