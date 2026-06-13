Chand Mera Dil began its box office journey on a stable note. But there’s been new competition every passing week at the Indian box office. It is nearing the end of its theatrical journey and will likely conclude as Ananya Panday’s 6th highest-grosser in India. Check out the day 22 collection!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 22

According to estimates, Chand Mera Dil collected just 1 lakh on day 22 at the Indian box office. New releases Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Main Vaapas Aaunga has stolen its maximum screen count, which led to a dip of 83% on the fourth Friday.

The cumulative total now stands at 31.05 crore. It ranked among the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026, but Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona hai pushed it out of the list. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 36.63 crore.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 21.21 crore

Week 2: 8.84 crore

Week 3: 99 lakh

Day 22: 1 lakh

Total: 31.05 crore

Ananya Panday’s 6th highest-grosser!

Chand Mera Dil had surpassed Liger (21.15 crore) to become Ananya Panday’s 6th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. It will no longer be able to beat Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which stands at the 5th spot with 39.15 crore net. The romantic drama will conclude as the actress’s 6th-highest-grossing film ever.

Check out Ananya Panday’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Dream Girl 2 (2023): 105 crore Kesari Chapter 2 (2025): 94.48 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019): 86.77 crore Student Of The Year 2 (2019): 70.66 crore Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025): 39.15 crore Chand Mera Dil (2026): 31.05 crore Liger (2022): 21.15 crore

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 22 Summary

India net: 31.05 crore

India gross: 36.63 crore

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