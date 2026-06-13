Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, and others, is all set for a grand theatrical release on July 10. Being the fourth installment of one of Bollywood’s most popular comedy franchises, there’s genuine interest on the ground level. Yesterday, the much-awaited trailer was unveiled online, and it succeeded in grabbing the limelight for the film. But has it positively impacted the film’s day 1 potential at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss!

Dhamaal franchise continues to enjoy good ground-level buzz

Irrespective of critics’ reviews, the Dhamaal franchise has entertained the masses over the years. The over-the-top humor, chaos, and superb chemistry between the actors have always been highlights of the franchise. Now, for the fourth time, director Indra Kumar and the team have returned, and there’s good buzz on the ground.

Dhamaal 4 trailer delivers the signature madness fans expect

The most important promotional asset, the trailer of Dhamaal 4, was dropped yesterday, and it delivers what it promised. While Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi mark their return, we also see the inclusion of fresh faces like Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Upendra Limaye. Just like the previous installments, this one too ensures a fun-filled ride and madness on the big screen. It doesn’t offer anything standout, but it still evokes excitement. With genuine gags and no vulgarity, the film seems like a treat for a family audience.

Targets Ajay Devgn’s 9th biggest opening at the Indian box office

On the whole, the trailer does its job and positively impacts Dhamaal 4’s day 1 potential. Considering the franchise’s brand value, the trailer’s reception, and the fact that it’s a non-holiday release, the film is currently targeting an opening of 13-15 crore net at the Indian box office. It will be interesting to see whether the buzz sustains itself or gathers further momentum in the coming days.

With an expected start of 13-15 crore net, Dhamaal 4 eyes the ninth position among Ajay Devgn’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office. If the buzz increases in the coming days, it might even target higher positions.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top 10 openers (net):

Singham Again – 43.7 crore Singham Returns – 32.09 crore Golmaal Again – 30.14 crore Raid 2 – 19.71 crore Total Dhamaal – 16.5 crore Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crore Shaitaan – 15.21 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 15.1 crore Baadshaaho – 12.03 crore Himmatwala – 12 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 1: Exceeds Expectations, Opens 11% Higher Than Part 1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News