Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 20: Ajay Devgn Beats 4 More Bollywood Films ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Indra Kumar’s comic franchise Dhamaal 4 is yet again proving that pure, unadulterated slapstick madness never goes out of style at the box office! The ensemble comedy led by Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi has registered a solid gross collection of 217.22 crore globally in its 20-day run! Overseas, the film has crossed the 25 crore mark!

Ajay Devgn’s Biggie Beats Dabangg 3!

On its 20th day, the film managed to surpass the lifetime worldwide collection of Ajay Devgn‘s own Shaitaan (216.88 crore), along with Judwaa 2 (216.61 crore), Dabangg 3 (217 crore), and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (217 crore). The next target for the film is Ram Leela, Rustom, Badhaai Ho, My Name Is Khan & OMG 2, all in the range of 218 – 220 crore.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 20 Worldwide

Standing at 217.22 crore worldwide, Dhamaal 4 is now the seventh highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career. It would now aim to surpass Total Dhamaal and become the highest-grossing film of the Dhamaal franchise globally!

Check out Ajay Devgn’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Singham Again: 402.26 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 364.81 crore Drishyam 2: 339.89 crore Golmaal Again: 310.67 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal: 223.36 crore Dhamaal 4: 217.22 crore Shaitaan: 216.18 crore Singham Returns: 201 crore Golmaal 3: 169.09 crore

With the upcoming weekend, the film will surpass Total Dhamaal and become the sixth-highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career! However, if things go well and with no competition, it might enter the top 5 films of the actor’s career!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 20 days.

India net: 162.35 crore

India gross: 191.57 crore

Budget: 150 crore

Profit: 12.35 crore

ROI%: 8.23%

Overseas gross: 25.65 crore

Worldwide gross: 217.22 crore

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Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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