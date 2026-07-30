Dulquer Salmaan vs Prithviraj Sukumaran vs Nivin Pauly: Tracking Post-COVID Box Office Report( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Nivin Pauly will be seen clashing at the box office this Onam. While Dulquer’s I’m Game and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa are set to release in theatres on August 20, Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will hit the big screens a day later on August 21.

Last Onam, too, saw a three-way clash with Lokah: Chapter 1, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, and Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam. Lokah: Chapter 1 emerged as the clear winner in last year’s star-studded clash. Now, all eyes are on this year’s Onam battle. Ahead of the releases, we take a look at how the three lead actors have fared at the box office in the post-COVID era.

Dulquer Salmaan vs Nivin Pauly vs Prithviraj Sukumaran Box Office Report Post-COVID

We take a look at the India net collections of all the actors’ theatrical releases in the post-pandemic era.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Baby Girl: 4.1 crore

Sarvam Maya: 76.84 crore

Malayalee From India: 10.8 crore

Mahaveeryar: 3.52 crore

Thuramukham: 4.86 crore

Ramachandra Boss & Co: 4.65 crore

Padavettu: 2.76 crore

Saturday Night: 1.4 crore

Total: 108.93 crore

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Hey Sinamika: 4.13 crore

Sita Ramam: 65.49 crore

Chup: 11.6 crore

King of Kotha: 17.54 crore

Lucky Bhaskar: 74.83 crore

Kaantha: 22.86 crore

Total: 196.45 crore

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Jana Gana Mana: 25.63 crore

Theerppu: 1.45 crore

Gold: 5.33 crore

Kaapa: 11.52 crore

Aadujeevitham: 85.26 crore

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.9 crore

Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1: 406.45 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 65.97 crore

L2: Empuraan: 106.77 crore

Vilayath Buddha: 5.2 crore

I, Nobody: 8.71 crore

Total: 770.19 crore

Who Tops the List?

While the total collections suggest that Prithviraj is the clear winner, the numbers alone don’t tell the complete story. The actor has had more theatrical releases than Dulquer Salmaan and Nivin Pauly. Moreover, a majority of Prithviraj’s collections come from Salaar: Part 1, in which he played an extended lead alongside Prabhas. The film accounts for 52.8% of his total post-pandemic collections.

For Nivin Pauly, Sarvam Maya is the biggest contributor, accounting for 70.5% of his total collections. In comparison, Dulquer Salmaan’s highest-grossing film contributes 38.1% of his overall post-pandemic earnings, making his run the most balanced of the three.

Combined Total

Together, the three actors have earned 1,075.57 crore (India net).

Share of the combined total:

Prithviraj Sukumaran: 71.6%

Dulquer Salmaan: 18.3%

Nivin Pauly: 10.1%

Highest and Lowest Grossing Films of Each Actor

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Highest: Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 – 406.45 crore

Lowest: Theerppu – 1.45 crore

Dulquer Salmaan

Highest: Lucky Bhaskar – 74.83 crore

Lowest: Hey Sinamika – 4.13 crore

Nivin Pauly

Highest: Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

Lowest: Saturday Night – 1.4 crore

Major Box Office Milestones

Films Above 10 Crore

Prithviraj: 8

Dulquer Salmaan: 5

Nivin Pauly: 2

Films Above 25 Crore

Prithviraj: 6

Dulquer Salmaan: 3

Nivin Pauly: 1

Films Above 50 Crore

Prithviraj: 4

Dulquer Salmaan: 2

Nivin Pauly: 1

Films Above 100 Crore

Prithviraj: 2

Dulquer Salmaan: 0

Nivin Pauly: 0

Final Verdict

While Prithviraj Sukumaran boasts the highest post-pandemic total, Dulquer Salmaan emerges as the most consistent performer. Prithviraj’s overall collections are heavily boosted by Salaar: Part 1, a two-hero film led by Prabhas. Dulquer, on the other hand, has delivered steady box office performances with most of his theatrical releases.

All three actors are looking for a major box office comeback. Dulquer’s last Malayalam film was 3 years ago which did not meet his box office expectations. Nivin Pauly witnessed a flop right after Sarvam Maya and Prithviraj Sukumaran faced two disasters after L2: Empuraan in 2025.

Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly is still heavily reliant on his comeback hit Sarvam Maya, which accounts for over 70% of his total post-pandemic collections.

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For more such box office analysis, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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