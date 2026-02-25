Nivin Pauly set the box office on fire in December 2025 with his big hit Sarvam Maya, but unfortunately, his 2026 started on a disappointing note. Baby Girl was Pauly’s first release of the year, and it turned out to be a big failure at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, it failed to make even decent earnings and wrapped up its theatrical run much sooner than expected. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

The Malayalam medical thriller was theatrically released on January 23. It received mostly negative reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it had poor word of mouth. Due to such a reception, the film failed to create any urgency among the audience and went totally unnoticed. It saw much bigger drops than expected from the opening week itself.

How much did Baby Girl earn at the Indian box office?

Baby Girl started its run with 75 lakh, and in its lifetime run, it multiplied its opening-day collection by less than 6 times. As per the final collection update by Sacnilk, the film earned 4.1 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 4.83 crore gross. It’s a big setback for Nivin Pauly, who was coming fresh from a super hit, Sarvam Maya. For those who don’t know, Sarvam Maya amassed 76.84 crore net against a cost of 30 crore, thus enjoying 156.13% returns.

Box office verdict

Baby Girl was made at an estimated budget of 10-12 crore. Against this cost, it earned just 4.1 crore net, thereby recovering only 41%- 34.17% of the budget. With a 59%-65.83% deficit, the film has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office, according to Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10-12 crore

India net collection – 4.1 crore

Recovery – 41%-34.17%

Deficit – 5.9-7.9 crore

Deficit – 59%-65.83%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

Baby Girl is directed by Arun Varma and produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. It also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Lijomol Jose, and Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan in key roles. It is streaming online on SonyLiv.

