With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, continues to move ahead at a good pace at the Indian box office. Mounted on a low budget, the film has exceeded expectations, raking in impressive collections. After a solid third weekend, it has maintained a good hold on weekdays and is chasing the 30 crore milestone. In the meantime, it has amassed 592% returns in 19 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Tamil teen romantic comedy entertainer was released in theaters on February 6. It received generally positive reviews from critics, and it has been enjoying favorable word of mouth among the audience. In the absence of any big Kollywood film and with such a reception, the Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer has come a long way.

How much did With Love earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, With Love earned an estimated 48 lakh on its third Tuesday, day 19. Compared to day 18’s 60 lakh, it dropped by 20%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 27.68 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 32.66 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 13.4 crore

Week 2 – 9.95 crore

Day 15 – 75 lakh

Day 16 – 1.3 crore

Day 17 – 1.2 crore

Day 18 – 60 lakh

Day 19 – 48 lakh

Total – 27.68 crore

With Love is a massive success!

With Love was made at an estimated budget of 4 crore. Against its cost, the film has earned 27.68 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 23.68 crore. Calculated further, it equals 592% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 27.68 crore

ROI – 23.68 crore

ROI% – 592%

Verdict – Super Hit

With Love has delivered 592% returns so far, and it’ll soon reach 600%. To make 600% returns at the Indian box office, the film must earn 28 crore net, which means it needs only 32 lakh more. The feat is expected to be achieved today, on day 20.

