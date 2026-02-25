Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, has failed to make any impact at the Indian box office. After a dismal opening weekend, the film fell below the 1 crore mark on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in poor overall collections. With such a reception, the film has sealed its fate as a disaster. Keep reading for a detailed day 5 collection report!

The Bollywood courtroom drama released in theaters on February 20. It opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, and even among those who have watched the film, word of mouth is decent to positive. However, such a reception hasn’t been translated into expected footfall. Released amid low buzz, the film didn’t take off at all after a slow start.

How much did Assi earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Assi has earned an estimated 85 lakh on its first Tuesday, day 5. Compared to day 4’s 70 lakh, the film saw a 5% jump due to discounted ticket rates (Blockbuster Tuesday offer). Overall, the film has earned an estimated 5.75 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 6.78 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1 crore

Day 2 – 1.6 crore

Day 3 – 1.6 crore

Day 4 – 70 lakh

Day 5 – 85 lakh

Total – 5.75 crore

Assi turns out to be a failure!

While there’s no official word about the cost, Assi was reportedly made at a budget of 40 crore. Against this, it has earned only 5.75 crore so far, thus recovering only 14.37% of the budget. Considering the film’s pace, it is heading for a lifetime collection of less than 15 crore net, thus making a recovery of less than 50%. So, a flop verdict is guaranteed at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 40 crore

India net collection – 5.75 crore

Recovery – 14.37%

Deficit – 34.25 crore

Deficit% – 85.63%

