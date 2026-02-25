The Mollywood box office has witnessed a massive shake-up in 2026! While big-budget stars usually dominate the charts, it is the horror-comedy Prakambanam that has emerged as the true star. The horror comedy has officially been crowned the most Profitable Malayalam Film of 2026.

Mounted on a budget of 4 crore, the film has achieved a super hit verdict at the box office as the most profitable Malayalam film of 2026. It has churned out a profit of 251.2% proving that the audience clearly loves horror comedies.

Prakambanam Box Office Day 26

On the 26th day, February 24, the third Tuesday, Prakambanam earned 18 lakh at the box office. A minimal drop from the previous day’s 20 lakh. After a strong opening week of 5.55 crore, it dropped by less than 25% in its second week.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 5.55 crore

Week 2: 4.39 crore

Week 3: 2.78 crore

Day 22: 21 lakh

Day 23: 34 lakh

Day 24: 29 lakh

Day 25: 20 lakh

Day 26: 18 lakh

Total: 14.05 crore

The official synopsis of the film says, “Three college buddies navigate campus politics and pranks at their Ernakulam hostel until a surprise event throws their world into hilarious disarray.”

The horror comedy helmed by Vijesh Panathur is the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 after Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan’s Chatha Pacha. It would be interesting to see if Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, and Al Ameen’s film manages to enter the list of the most profitable Indian films of the year.

Prakambanam Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 26 days.

India Net Collection: 14.05 crore

India Gross Collection: 16.57 crore

Budget: 4 crore

Profit: 10.05 crore

ROI%: 251.25%

Overseas Gross Collection: 4.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 21.32 crore

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2026 here.

