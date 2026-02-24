Sunny Deol led Border 2 is impressively holding its fort, despite massive competition at the ticket windows. Interestingly, the epic war-action drama even continues to add moolah overseas. New milestones have been achieved even for Diljit Dosanjh. Scroll below for the day 32 worldwide update!
Passes the fifth Monday test
According to estimates, Border 2 collected 26 lakh on day 32. It saw a 13% decline compared to 30 lakh garnered on the last Friday. The hold is impressive, considering it is in its fifth week and battling O’Romeo, Mardaani 3, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Assi, and other releases.
The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 359.5 crore net, or approximately 424.21 crore in gross earnings. Sunny Deol starrer was made on a budget of 275 crore. It has garnered returns of 84.5 crore in 32 days, emerging as a success!
Trending
Here is the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Week 1: 244.97 crore
- Week 2: 78.92 crore
- Week 3: 26.45 crore
- Week 4: 7.35 crore
- Day 29: 30 lakh
- Day 30: 55 lakh
- Day 31: 70 lakh
- Day 32: 26 lakh
Total – 359.5 crore
Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection
At the worldwide box office, Anurag Singh’s directorial has accumulated 481.46 crore gross. This includes 57.25 crore from the overseas journey, while the remaining is domestic gross.
As most know, Border 2 is the second highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol and the highest-grosser of Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. Even for Diljit Dosanjh, new milestones have been unlocked. His highest-grossing film at the global box office was Good Newwz with lifetime earnings of 311.27 crore. The Republic Day 2026 release has surpassed it with 170.19 crore higher earnings.
Border sequel helped Diljit Dosanjh make his debut in the 400 crore club worldwide. However, with a deficit of less than 20 crore, he will miss the 500 crore club.
Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 32 Summary
- Budget: 275 crore
- India net: 359.5 crore
- ROI: 84.5 crore
- ROI%: 30.72%
- India gross: 424.21 crore
- Overseas gross: 57.25 crore
- Worldwide gross: 481.46 crore
- Verdict: Plus
*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Can Ranveer Singh Rewrite History, Breaking 3 Major Opening Weekend Records?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News