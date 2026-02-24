Sunny Deol led Border 2 is impressively holding its fort, despite massive competition at the ticket windows. Interestingly, the epic war-action drama even continues to add moolah overseas. New milestones have been achieved even for Diljit Dosanjh. Scroll below for the day 32 worldwide update!

Passes the fifth Monday test

According to estimates, Border 2 collected 26 lakh on day 32. It saw a 13% decline compared to 30 lakh garnered on the last Friday. The hold is impressive, considering it is in its fifth week and battling O’Romeo, Mardaani 3, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Assi, and other releases.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 359.5 crore net, or approximately 424.21 crore in gross earnings. Sunny Deol starrer was made on a budget of 275 crore. It has garnered returns of 84.5 crore in 32 days, emerging as a success!

Here is the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Week 4: 7.35 crore

Day 29: 30 lakh

Day 30: 55 lakh

Day 31: 70 lakh

Day 32: 26 lakh

Total – 359.5 crore

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Anurag Singh’s directorial has accumulated 481.46 crore gross. This includes 57.25 crore from the overseas journey, while the remaining is domestic gross.

As most know, Border 2 is the second highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol and the highest-grosser of Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. Even for Diljit Dosanjh, new milestones have been unlocked. His highest-grossing film at the global box office was Good Newwz with lifetime earnings of 311.27 crore. The Republic Day 2026 release has surpassed it with 170.19 crore higher earnings.

Border sequel helped Diljit Dosanjh make his debut in the 400 crore club worldwide. However, with a deficit of less than 20 crore, he will miss the 500 crore club.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 32 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 359.5 crore

ROI: 84.5 crore

ROI%: 30.72%

India gross: 424.21 crore

Overseas gross: 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 481.46 crore

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

