Sanjay Mishra & Neena Gupta arrived on the big screens with huge expectations from their crime drama, Vadh 2. Right from the start, it has been facing massive competition at the ticket windows. Due to lukewarm word of mouth, Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s directorial failed to flourish at the box office and is already nearing its end. Scroll below for the day 17 report!

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 17

The majority of the footfalls were stolen by Border 2 and Mardaani 3 upon their release. Post that, O’Romeo stole the limelight. Now, Luv Films’ production is also facing competition from Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi. According to estimates, Vadh 2 earned 1 lakh on day 17. The end is near, as it has already achieved its saturation point.

The total earnings in India stand at 3.77 crore net, which is around 4.44 crore in gross collection. It has earned much more than the 2022 Vadh, which concluded its box office run at only 60 lakh.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 3.45 crore

Week 2: 31 lakh

Day 15: 1 lakh

Day 16: 1 lakh

Day 17: 1 lakh

Total: 3.77 crore

Vadh 2 is a box office flop!

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer is made on an estimated budget of 10 crore. In 17 days, Luv Films could only recover around 38% of the total investments. They will be suffering a deficit of over 6 crores.

The Bollywood crime drama will be released on Netflix soon after its theatrical run ends. Only time will tell if it can redeem itself on OTT.

Vadh 2 Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 3.77 crore

Budget recovery: 38%

India gross: 4.44 crore

