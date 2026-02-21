Naveen Polishetty’s Sankranthi sensation Anaganaga Oka Raju finally hit the digital space last week, but the reception hasn’t been quite as roaring as it had been in the theaters. After a massive theatrical run where it reportedly crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide, the film arrived on Netflix on February 11, 2026. However, the first-week numbers did not paint a much celebratory picture!

While the film was trending at number 2 in India, just behind Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, its global debut numbers are on the lower side for a blockbuster of this scale. However, the silver lining is that the film performed better than Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, which arrived on the platform during the same time!

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix, Anaganaga Oka Raju, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 2 million on Netflix against 4.8 million viewing hours and secured the sixth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

The slow start on Netflix is likely due to the film’s massive reach during its theatrical run. Having been released on January 14, 2026, the film enjoyed a very strong four-week window where it was watched by a significant chunk of its target family audience.

While 2 million views isn’t a failure by any means for a 2-tier film, it still puts Naveen Polishetty in the lowest five debuts list, and it is certainly a lukewarm arrival for a film that dominated the Sankranthi season.

Check out the lowest 10 debut week viewership for a South Indian film on Netflix since 2025.

Dude | Thug Life | Retro | Daaku Maharaaj: 2.4 Million Court: State VS A Nobody | Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 Million Jack | Dragon: 2.1 Million Anaganaga Oka Raju | The Girlfriend | Akhanda 2 2 Million Stephen | Maareesan: 1.6 Million Aaryan: 1.5 Million Eko: 1.4 Million Telusu Kada | Bison Kaalamadan: 1.3 Million Revolver Rita | Kaantha | Mass Jathara: 1.1 Million Thammudu | Rifle Club: 1 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein OTT Verdict (Week 3): Dhanush & Kriti Sanon’s Love Tragedy Is Raging On Netflix – Enters Most-Viewed Films Of 2025-2026!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News