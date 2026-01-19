Nandamuri Balakrishna witnessed a lukewarm response to his latest OTT arrival with Akhanda 2. The film arrived on Netflix last week, and its debut did not fetch enough eyeballs! The film was trending in the list of the top 10 non-English films of the week in 7 countries: Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, and Maldives! In India, it secured the third spot after De De Pyaar De 2, and Haq!

Could Not Beat Daaku Maharaaj!

Interestingly, Nandamuri Balakrishna could not match the debut week numbers of his last Netflix arrival. Daaku Maharaaj started streaming on the platform in 2025, and it registered 2.4 million views on the platform in its debut week!

Akhanda 2 OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from January 5 – 11, 2026, Akhanda 2, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 2 million on Netflix against 5.6 million viewing hours and secured the 4th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by South Korean Sci-Fi disaster drama, The Great Flood at number 1 this week.

5th Lowest Debut For A South Indian Film!

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s biggie matched the debut week numbers with Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend. It is the fifth-lowest debut week numbers for a South Indian film since 2025.

Check out the lowest 10 debut week viewership for a South Indian film on Netflix since 2025.

Good Bad Ugly | Officer On Duty: 2.6 Million Dude | Thug Life | Retro | Daaku Maharaaj: 2.4 Million Court: State VS A Nobody | Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 Million Jack | Dragon: 2.1 Million The Girlfriend | Akhanda 2: 2 Million Stephen | Maareesan: 1.6 Million Aaryan: 1.5 Million Telusu Kada | Bison Kaalamadan: 1.3 Million Kaantha | Mass Jathara: 1.1 Million Thammudu | Rifle Club: 1 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

