Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh’s rom-com sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, arrived on Netflix after a decent theatrical run, and it has managed to register a good viewership on OTT in its debut week. While it was the top trending film on Netflix’s non-English category for the week in India and Mauritius, it also secured a spot in the top 10 in 11 other countries!

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan surpassed the debut week viewership of their last Netflix outing together! The two superstars came together for Shaitaan, and the film, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3.2 million, streaming on Netflix.

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from January 5, to January 11, 2026, De De Pyaar De 2 in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3.5 million on Netflix against 8.6 million viewing hours and secured the 3rd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by South Korean Sci-Fi disaster drama, The Great Flood at number 1 this week.

DDPD 2 Hits Triple Record!

The romantic comedy has hit three major records with its opening week viewership on Netflix. Check them out.

Top Debut Of The Year (2026)

It has officially become the biggest opening Indian film on Netflix in 2026 so far, surpassing Haq’s 3.4 million views.

2. Enters Top 5 Debuts (2025-2026)

The film has successfully entered the list of the Top 5 Netflix debuts by theatrical Bollywood films that arrived on the platform in 2025-2026

3. Ajay Devgn’s Double Dominance

With Raid 2 already leading the list with 5.6 million views in its debut week, Ajay Devgn is the only actor to hold two spots in the list.

Pushes Chhaava & Tehran Out Of The Top 10

The entry of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s film at the number 5 spot has caused a shake-up in the rankings, with Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and John Abraham’s Tehran (both at 2.2 million views in their debut week), moving out of the Top 10 list.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership of Bollywood films on Netflix in 2025-2026. These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run.

Raid 2 (2025): 5.6 Million Sikandar (2025): 5.1 Million Jaat (2025): 4.1 Million Saiyaara (2025): 3.7 Million De De Pyaar De 2 (2026): 3.5 Million Haq (2026) | War 2 (2025): 3.4 Million Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025): 2.9 Million Deva (2025): 2.8 Million Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 2.7 Million Mahavatar Narsimha (2025): 2.3 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

