ZEE5 announced its upcoming original web series, Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz, on 14th January 2026, starring Suvinder Vicky and Mihir Ahuja in lead roles as a father–son duo. Supported by Mahi Raj and Taranjit Kaur as Mihir’s sister and mother, respectively, the series is produced by Rusk Media and directed by Ameet Guptha, who is best known for directing ZEE5’s critically acclaimed series, Bakaiti. Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz is set against the backdrop of a soulful Punjab.

Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz: Plot & Storyline

Rooted in the cultural heartland of Punjab, Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz is an intimate, deeply human family drama set within a close-knit household bound by faith, tradition, and inherited expectations. Spanning across six episodes, the series follows Ghuppi (Mihir Ahuja), a stammering teenager whose ever-burning passion for football stands in stark contrast to the life his father (Suvinder Vicky) has envisioned for him, a revered Ragi singer determined to see his son carry forward the family’s sacred musical legacy.

At its core, Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz intends to put together a father’s devotion to legacy and a son’s longing for self-expression. Yet its emotional canvas and trajectory extend beyond generational conflict, exploring identity, fear, and courage and discipline. As Ghuppi grapples with the weight of inheritance on his innocent shoulders and the vulnerability of his stammer, he embarks on a journey to find his own voice—both literal and emotional—in a world shaped by sacred sound, spiritual discipline, moral obligations, and deeply held belief systems.

More About The Show Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz

Speaking about the show, Kaveri Das, Chief Channel Officer &TV and Business Head – Hindi ZEE5, shared, “Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz reflects the direction we are consciously shaping for ZEE5’s Hindi originals—rooted, slice-of-life family dramas that are deeply human, authentic, and widely relatable.”

Kaveri further stated: “India has a strong cultural legacy of family-first values and deep respect for elders, and Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz sensitively examines the emotional tensions that arise when these traditions intersect with a new generation’s desire to choose its own path. Set in the cultural and emotional landscape of heartland Punjab, the series feels lived-in, culturally grounded, and emotionally truthful, reinforcing our commitment to narratives that honour tradition while embracing evolving aspirations.”

Producer Mayank Yadav, Rusk Media, said, “With Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz, we wanted to tell a story that feels lived-in and honest. The world of Ragi singing, the pressures of legacy, and a young boy’s silent rebellion through sport felt like a powerful metaphor for so many families today. We’re proud to collaborate with ZEE5 on a series that is as soulful as it is relevant.”

Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz will premiere soon only on ZEE5

